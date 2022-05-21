VIDEO: One injured, One Arrested After Single Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times in St. Inigoes, Maryland State Police Investigating

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, at approximately 3:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 47818 Beachville Road in St. Inigoes, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

The 911 caller reported a single vehicle overturned multiple times and went into the NAS Webster Field security fence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle had overturned multiple times and came to a rest off the roadway and into the Webster Field fencing. Both occupants were able to self-extricate from the vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel requested the male occupant to be transported to an area trauma center. The victim refused and was transported to an area hospital.

The operator of the vehicle denied injuries, and a Trooper from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack performed field sobriety testing and a Breathalyzer on the operator.

After completing the Breathalyzer, police placed the female into custody under the suspicion of driving impaired. Police transported her to an area hospital for pre-cautionary reasons.

Firefighters from NAS Webster Field and Ridge Volunteer Fire Department operated on the scene for approximately 1 hour.

SMECO and Verizon responded to assist with wires, utility poles and boxes damaged by the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

