AUDIO: Police Investigating Shooting in White Plains, One Victim Flown to Trauma Center with Gunshot Wound

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, at approximately 4:25 p.m., police responded to the area of 3695 Prince Edward Drive in White Plains, for multiple 911 callers reporting shots fired.

Dispatchers advised to all responding units, multiple 911 callers reported 10 to 20 shots were fired and advised one subject was possibly shot.

Police arrived on the scene and located a victim and reported he was “shot in the butt.”

Fire and rescue personnel continued to the scene and requested a helicopter for the 22-year-old male for a single gunshot wound to the lower-body.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

Witnesses reported one suspect fled the area on foot. He was described as a black male wearing a black jacket, all black clothing with a black mask, and is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic weapon.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/5-21-2022-Charles-County-Shooting.mp3