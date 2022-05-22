Maryland State Police Investigating Man Killed After Tree Falls Onto Vehicle in Huntingtown

UPDATE: Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrick responded and are investigating the incident.

Preliminary investigation determined a subject was cutting a tree down in the 2400 block of Smokey Road, when the tree fell onto the occupied vehicle, trapping and killing the victim inside the vehicle.

The victim is identified as a 45-year-old male. His identity will be released at a later time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

5/22/2022: On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at approximately 2:38 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 2400 block of Smoky Road in Huntingtown, for the reported tree on top of a vehicle with one trapped.

Before the arrival of First Responders, 911 callers reported an adult male was trapped in the vehicle with a tree on top of it, they did not believe the victim was breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a tree on top of the vehicle. First Responders declared the victim deceased at 2:47 p.m.

Expect delays in the area for an extended period of time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.