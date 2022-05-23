State Fire Marshal Investigating Vehicle Fire in La Plata

May 23, 2022

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., firefighters from Charles County responded to 6310 Hawkins Gate Road in La Plata, for the reported vehicle on fire threatening a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames with extensions into the structure.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata, and Hughesville Volunteer Fire Departments.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




