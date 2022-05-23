Police Recover Replica Handgun from Thomas Stone High School Student

On Friday, May 20, 2022, at 8:53 a.m., school administrators at Thomas Stone High School were made aware that a student was possibly in possession of what appeared to be a handgun.

The school resource officer located the student and found a replica 9mm airsoft gun, which resembles a semi-automatic firearm.

The gun was recovered and the student’s parents were contacted. The case will be screened with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of bringing these types of items to school.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Cpl. Payne at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.

