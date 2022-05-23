Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees for Dogs through May, 2022

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees for dogs through Tuesday, May 31.

Dogs of all ages and personalities are available for adoption. Regular adoption procedures still apply.

“Today is National Rescue Dog Day, and it’s a great time for citizens to observe the day by visiting our shelter to find the perfect companion,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan.

“With an overabundance of dogs at the shelter, we really need our community’s support to find these animals happy new homes. If you have the means to, please consider adopting or fostering one of our animals, and give them the chance to become the perfect fit for your family.”

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an intake appointment call 410-535-7387.

The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.