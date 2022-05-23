Charles County Public Hearings: Ollie’s Bar and Grill, Lucianna’s Steak House, and Berry Country Market

Public Hearing: Ollie’s Bar and Grill

Post Date:05/20/2022 7:00 AM

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made to the undersigned by Doreen Elizabeth Harris, Ripley, LLC, t/a Ollie’s Bar & Grill 2, 6970 Hawthorne Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646, to redefine the licensed premises to include a defined Outside Service Area.

This application is made in accordance with the Alcoholic Beverages Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland, and this is to hereby give notice to the public that a hearing on the application will be held before the Board of License Commissioners for Charles County, Maryland, to determine whether the application for a defined Outside Service Area shall or shall not be granted, on the 9th day of June, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. in the County Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Charles County Government Building, La Plata, Maryland.

Any person objecting to the granting of this request shall make known his objections to the Board of License Commissioners at the time of the above hearing.



Application has been made to the undersigned by Oral Oniel Ingram, Robbi Brittany Ingram, BYB Fitness, LLC, t/a Lucianna’s Steakhouse, 3331 Plaza Way, Waldorf, Maryland 20602, for a transfer of the Class B/RB (Restaurant/Bar) Beer, Wine & Liquor (on sale only) alcoholic beverage license, with a defined Outside Service Area and Entertainment, at the premises herein described.

This application is made in accordance with the Alcoholic Beverages Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland, and this is to hereby give notice to the public that a hearing on the application will be held before the Board of License Commissioners for Charles County, Maryland, to determine whether the license shall or shall not be granted, on the 9th day of June, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the County Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Charles County Government Building, La Plata, Maryland.

This application contemplates a transfer of the Class B/RB (Restaurant/Bar) Beer, Wine & Liquor (on sale only) alcoholic beverage license from Lucianna Carvalho Oliveria Gressis, Lucianna’s Steakhouse, LLC, Lucianna’s Steakhouse, 3331 Plaza Way, Waldorf, Maryland 20603.

Any person objecting to the issuance of this license shall make known his objections to the Board of License Commissioners at the time of the above hearing.

Public Hearing: Berry Country Market

Post Date:05/20/2022 7:00 AM

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made to the undersigned by Vikas Arora, Sung Won Lee, SARLA, LLC t/a Berry Country Market, 7485 Bensville Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603, for a transfer of the Class A – Beer, Wine & Liquor (off sale only) Package Goods alcoholic beverage license at the premises herein described.

This application is made in accordance with the Alcoholic Beverages Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland, and this is to hereby give notice to the public that a hearing on the application will be held before the Board of License Commissioners for Charles County, Maryland, to determine whether the license shall or shall not be granted, on the 9th day of June, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the County Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Charles County Government Building, La Plata, Maryland.

This application contemplates a transfer of the Class A – Beer, Wine & Liquor (off sale only) Package Goods alcoholic beverage license from Sung Won Lee, Sung & Yong, LLC, t/a Berry Country Market, 7485 Bensville Rd., Waldorf, MD 20603.

Any person objecting to the issuance of this license shall make known his objections to the Board of License Commissioners at the time of the above hearing.