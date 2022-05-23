Calvert Marine Museum Events – June 2022

Summer is almost here and what better place to find fun for the whole family, than the Calvert Marine Museum.

Wednesday through Friday, the month of June – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m.

Relax and enjoy a leisurely one-hour sightseeing cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $7 for adults and $4.00 for children 5-12 years. Children under 5 ride free when accompanied by a paying adult. For more information and to register visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursdays, June 2, 9 & 16 – Sea Squirts 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Chesapeake ABC!

Fridays, June 3 & 17 – Dee of St. Mary’s Sunset Sail (adults only) 6 – 8 p.m.

Join us on a 2-hour evening sail aboard the historic vessel Dee of St. Mary’s, and experience the Patuxent River aboard an iconic Chesapeake Bay Skipjack. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. This Friday evening cruise is for adults-only, and you are welcome to BYOB. Capacity allows for 30 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $45 per person. To register visit: Dee of St. Mary’s Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturdays and Sundays, the month of June – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruises 2 p.m. and 3:10 p.m.

Relax and enjoy a leisurely one-hour sightseeing cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $7 for adults and $4.00 for children 5-12 years. Children under 5 ride free when accompanied by a paying adult. For more information and to register visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website



2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Join us on a 2-hour public sail aboard the historic vessel Dee of St. Mary’s, and experience the Patuxent River aboard an iconic Chesapeake Bay Skipjack. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Capacity allows for 30 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $35 for ages 13 and up; $15 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 are not permitted. To register, visit: Dee of St. Mary’s Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, June 10 – OLD DOMINION with opener RYAN GRIFFIN perform LIVE 7 – 10 p.m.

To kick off concert season, GRAMMY-nominated Nashville band OLD DOMINION will perform at the Calvert Marine Museum’s PNC Waterside Pavilion as part of their summer tour! Florida native, Ryan Griffin, will bring the soul of R& B to the honest universality of Country music and open for Old Dominion at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. with food and beverage vendors onsite. The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store close at 3 p.m. for concert preparations.

Wednesday, June 15 – Virtual Lecture: Megalodon – The Morphology and Ecology 6 p.m.

In honor of National Megalodon Day (June 15), international guest lecturer, Jack Cooper, will give a virtual presentation on Megalodon: The Morphology & Ecology based on 2D and 3D modeling; and the importance of this iconic species in studying shark functional diversity. Jack Cooper is a PhD researcher at Swansea University in Wales, UK investigating the functional diversity and ecology of sharks through time using the fossil record. For more information and the zoom link, visit: Fossil Club | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, June 18 – Fossil Field Experience 9 a.m. – Noon

Come and explore the fossils at Cove Point. Learn more about fossils: where to find them, how to identify them, and what they can tell us about the past. This program is for adults and children 8 and older, accompanied by an adult. Preregistration required at least two business days before the program. Cost is $15 per person. For more information and to register, visit: Fossil Field Experience | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Sunday, June 19 – Father’s Day Brunch Cruise & Evening Cruise 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. or 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate dad aboard the Wm. B. Tennison! Relax together and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Solomons Harbor and Patuxent River. Catering by Boomerangs. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages, but water, tea and lemonade will be provided. Cost: $35 Adults, $15 Children ages 5-12, $10 Children 4 and under. To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/498/Special-Cruises

Sunday, June 19 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Join us on a 2-hour public sail aboard the historic vessel Dee of St. Mary’s, and experience the Patuxent River aboard an iconic Chesapeake Bay Skipjack. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Capacity allows for 30 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $35 for ages 13 and up; $15 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 are not permitted. To register, visit: Dee of St. Mary’s Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Monday, June 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store

Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Museum Store staff also offer private Zoom sessions for a unique, virtual shopping experience. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup.

Monday, June 20 – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m. and 3:10 p.m.

Celebrate Juneteenth with a leisurely one-hour sightseeing cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $7 for adults and $4.00 for children 5-12 years. Children under 5 ride free when accompanied by a paying adult. For more information and to register, visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursdays, June 23 & 30 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult, are invited to join us for story time and a craft you can do on-site or take home, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Chesapeake ABC!

Saturday, June 25 – Toy Boat Building 1 – 4 p.m.

Make a toy boat from wood under the Corbin Nature Pavilion! Space and materials are limited. Visitors will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. For ages 5 and up. Sponsored by the Patuxent Small Craft Guild. Museum admission required, with a suggested donation of $2 per boat.

Thursday, June 30 – Museum Store CLOSED for Inventory all day

The Museum Store will be closed all day on June 30 for annual inventory processing, and will reopen on July 1 at 10:15 a.m. We hope to see you then!

