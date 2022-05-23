Open House at Newly Renovated St. Mary’s County Regional Airport Terminal on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

May 23, 2022

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host an Open House Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport to showcase the newly renovated terminal.

The Open House will be from 1:30 p.m., to 4:00 p.m. with a Commissioner presentation beginning at 2:00 p.m.

As part of the Commissioners’ Mission to provide effective and efficient services, including robust capital improvements and infrastructure investments, the Commissioners allocated over $46 million in the FY2022 budget to improve and upgrade the Airport, runways, hangars and other on-site facilities.

Residents are invited to attend the Open House event to learn more about St. Mary’s County Regional Airport facilities and capabilities, including upcoming charter flight services, the Civil Air Patrol, Southern Maryland Sea Planes, and more.

This entry was posted on May 23, 2022 at 2:41 am and is filed under All News, County, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.