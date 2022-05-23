Police Make Arrest After Armed Robbery of Citizen at La Plata Walmart

May 23, 2022

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, at approximately 11:38 p.m., officers responded to the area of 40 Drury Drive, Walmart, for the report of a citizen armed robbery.

Investigation found the suspect approached the victim and produced a knife. The suspect demanded the victim’s ring. The victim complied and the suspect left the area.

While investigating the incident officers observed an individual matching the suspect’s description returning to the area.

The individual was found to be wearing the victim’s ring and to be in possession of a knife matching the description of the one used in the robbery.

The suspect, who was identified as 32-year-old Andrew Stephen Madden, was taken into custody and transported to the Charles County Detention Center. He is currently being held without bond.

