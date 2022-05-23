Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Roach, 75, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on May 16, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

Kathy was born on October 31, 1946, to the late Robert and Anna Callis in the bustling city of Washington, D.C. Kathleen graduated from Surrattsville High School in 1964.

After graduation, she worked many different jobs before finding her career in Banking. She became Branch Manager in just a few years. Her family was proud of her and her career, along with her admirable work ethic.

Kathy went on to have two (2) children Charles and Brian. After she retired, she enjoyed spending time at home. She loved to be with her grandchildren, watching a good Redskins game and occasionally yelling her support to the tv screen. She was very kind mother, grandmother, and friend, with a heart of gold. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Kathleen was predeceased by her parents; Robert and Anna Callis, and siblings Warren Callis and Joan Ward. She is survived by her children Charles and Brian Roach; her siblings; Thomas Callis, Jeanette Austin, and Jack Callis; her five (5) grandchildren; Ryan Roach, Kevin Roach, Megan Linkous, Brady Snyder, and Nicholas Snyder, and her three (3) great-grandchildren, Lorenza Roach, Vince Roach, and Sophia Snyder.

Services will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 on Thursday, May 26, 2022, with Visitation from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, and the Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow the service at Resurrection Cemetery at 2:00 pm.

