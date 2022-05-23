Eleanor Elizabeth Mistretta passed away on May 12, 2022 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 27,1942 in Woodhaven, NY to the late Paul and Leocadia Johnson, she was the oldest of five children. Eleanor is survived by her husband of 61 years, Sonny, as well as her loving children Deanna, Stevie/Karen, Eleanor, Denise/Nick, stepchildren Johnny, Bonnie/Michael, and Corinne/Bumper, and 20 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, plus one the way. She was preceded in death by her son Arthur and son-in-law Hank Evitts (Eleanor).

Eleanor graduated from Franklin D. Lane High School in 1959. She married the love of her life, Sonny, in 1961. Eleanor enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, as well as crabbing, boating, and the beach life. She spent many days in the garden with her husband, as they walked through life holding hands together. They enjoyed their retired life on the Patuxent River.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Campton’s Funeral Home, Palmerton PA. A funeral service will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Skyview Memorial Gardens, Tamaqua, PA. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Nesquehoning Recreation Center.