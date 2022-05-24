Charles County CFC Allison Middleton Named 2021 Correctional Officer of the Year

Charles County Detention Center (CCDC) Director Brandon Foster, along with Sheriff Troy Berry and members of the CCSO and CCDC Command Staff, are proud to announce that Correctional Officer First Class Allison Middleton has been named the 2021 Correctional Officer of the Year.

CFC Middleton was nominated for this recognition by her supervisor, Sergeant Phillip Norris. He said, “CFC Middleton adapted quickly to the changes the pandemic brought and made a positive impact on team morale. She comes to work each day with a positive attitude, and she often lifts fellow officers’ spirits.”



Her leadership goes beyond her ability to boost morale. CFC Middleton’s knowledge of the job has also earned her this recognition. Sgt. Norris added, “If an issue is discovered or something needs tweaked, CFC Middleton will not hesitate to spearhead a solution to the problem, following her chain of command. She is a role model for younger officers and is often looked to for advice. CFC Middleton is often called upon to deal with difficult situations as she is respected by inmates and staff.”

On two occasions in 2021, CFC Middleton’s professionalism and attention to detail successfully prevented contraband from entering the Detention Center. She is an integral part of safety and security for the facility, serving as the Security Enforcement Team Leader for her team.

“CFC Middleton’s ability communicate is apparent in her interactions with inmates and officers. She is well respected and her positive attitude is contagious. She is professional, punctual, hardworking, and sets a great example for the rest of the team. She often volunteers to come in early or stay late, taking time from her family, so that other officers will not miss as much time with theirs. It is for these reasons I recommend CFC Middleton to be named Officer of the Year for 2021.”

“We are so grateful for everything that CFC Middleton brings to the Corrections Division,” said Director Brandon Foster. “Her ability to do the job well and inspire others make her an outstanding leader and officer.”

“Correctional Officers have an extremely difficult job, and CFC Middleton’s professionalism, poise, and positive attitude are absolutely commendable,” said Sheriff Berry. “We are proud to honor her as the 2021 Correctional Officer of the Year.”

