One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole, Tree, and Boat in Mechanicsville

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 27130 South Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree and boat with the operator trapped.

As firefighters were attempting to extricate and remove the trapped occupant, the patient became combative. Members of the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police assisted fire and rescue personnel to remove the occupant from the vehicle.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision. Witnesses reported the vehicle was driving erratically prior to the collision.

SMECO responded to the scene to repair a utility pole and wires damaged by the vehicle.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

