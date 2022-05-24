Ford Recalls Over 39,000 SUV’s Due to Risk of Fire Even If Vehicle is Turned Off

Ford has recalled over 39,000 SUVs after 16 engine compartment fires. One injury, zero crashes have been reported. Of the 16 fires, 14 of the vehicles have been owned by rental companies.

The recall covers certain 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles in the United States that were built between December 2020 and April 2021. The company is urging customers to park their cars outside and away from structures.

Engine Compartment Fire – A vehicle fire increases the risk of injury.



22V346000

Manufacturer Ford Motor Company

Components ENGINE

Potential Number of Units Affected 39,013

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. An engine compartment fire may occur while driving or parked, even with the ignition in the “Off” position.

Remedy – Owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the remedy is performed. The remedy is still under development. Letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed May 23, 2022.

A second letter will be mailed once the remedy is available. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 22S36.

Notes – Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.