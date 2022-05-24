Cargill Voluntarily Recalls 795, 8oz Boxes of Product Containing Jif Peanut Butter Due to the Potential for Salmonella Contamination

Lititz, Pa.(May 23, 2022) – Cargill is voluntarily recalling select lots of Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz® Crackers, Peanut Butter Meltaways, Peanut Butter Eggs and Fudge sold locally through the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store in Lititz, Pa. and online at Wilburbuds.com. The products contain Jif® peanut butter that was recalled by the J.M. Smucker company on May 20, 2022, due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Recalled product information

This recall affects 795, 8-ounce boxes of peanut butter containing products. These products were sold at the Wilbur Chocolate store in Lititz, Pa. and online at Wilburbuds.com between Feb. 9, 2022 and March 28, 2022. The recalled items can be identified using the following information:

K119D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs – 8 oz. Box

Lot 220216AC, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022

K119M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs – 8 oz. Box

Lot 220216AF, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022

K120D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways – 8 oz Box

Lot 220224AA, Best if Used by Date of 4/24/2022

Lot 220219AB, Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022

Lot 220215AC, Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022

K120M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways – 8 oz. Box

Lot 220222AA with Best if Used by Date of 4/22/2022

Lot 220218AG with Best if Used by Date of 4/18/2022

Lot 220215AE with Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022

K121M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz® Crackers – 8pc. 8 oz. Box

Lot 220302AF with Best if Used by Date of 6/2/2022

Lot 220216AJ with Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022

Lot 220209AF with Best if Used by Date of 5/9/2022

K508 Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge – 8 oz. Box

Lot 220219AF with Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022

K509 Peanut Butter Fudge – 8 oz. Box

Lot 220219AC with Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022

No other Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate or Wilbur products are involved in this recall.

No illnesses or health-related complaints in connection with this recall have been reported to Cargill to date. However, there is an ongoing outbreak associated with the consumption of Jif peanut butter.

Customers who purchased this product should not consume it and dispose of or return any unconsumed portions to the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store. To return products and/or request a refund, contact Amy Weik at [email protected]or call 717-627-7946 between 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Eastern, Monday-Friday.

Cargill and Wilbur Chocolate are taking this action in the interest of consumer safety.