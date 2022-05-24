Two Students to be Charged in Connection with Assaulting a School Administrator:

On May 23, 2022, at 11:15 a.m., a school administrator at Thomas Stone High School was assaulted by two students while attempting to separate them from fighting.

Additional staff were able to intervene and stopped the assault.

The administrator was subsequently treated for injuries.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer will be charging both students with second-degree assault and disruption of school activities.

Anyone with additional information should contact PFC Payne at 301-932-2222. The investigation is ongoing.

