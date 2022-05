Charles County Sheriff’s Office Locate Lexington Park Sex Offender Who Made Multiple Threats of Mass Violence

UPDATE 5/25/2022: Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office located Earl Benjamin Washington, Jr., 46, in St. Mary’s County today.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Town Creek Drive in California, for the reported male suspect being unresponsive and vomiting blood.

As medical personnel were responding to the scene, the suspect was reportedly having a seizure.

The suspect was transported by ambulance to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following update – Officers assigned to our Warrant/Fugitive Unit & Domestic Violence Unit located and arrested Earl Washington a short time ago in St. Mary’s County. He was wanted in connection with making threats of mass violence. No further details at this time. We will update soon.

5/24/2022: Charles County Sheriff’s officers are seeking the public’s help in locating Earl Benjamin Washington, Jr., 46, of Lexington Park, who is wanted in connection with making several threats of mass violence.

On May 24, 2022, Washington called a business in White Plains and Gale-Bailey Elementary School and made several threats of mass violence. The calls to the specific locations are related to people he knows and is believed to be domestic-related.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant and are actively searching for him.

Out of an abundance of caution, extra officers will be at the school this week.

Anyone with information about Washington’s whereabouts should not approach him but rather call 9-1-1. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.