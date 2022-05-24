Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Possible Overdose at Maurice J. McDonough High School

On May 24, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., a student at Maurice J. McDonough High School consumed several pieces of candy knowing they were possibly tainted with an unknown substance intended to cause a high.

The student became ill and was taken to a hospital by ambulance and treated.

Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids that contain dangerous substances as there is a risk the substance could be life-threatening and contain poisons such as fentanyl or other toxic materials.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call M/Cpl. Anderson at 301-932-2222. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

