United States Flag and Maryland Flag Ordered at Half-Staff Due to Mass Shooting in Uvalde, Texas

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 24, 2022, by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, President Joseph R. Biden ordered the United States Flag lowered to half-staff effective immediately and returned to full-staff at sunset, Saturday, May 28, 2022.

As a matter of protocol, the Maryland flag is lowered to half-staff. No flag may fly higher than the United States flag.

18 children and 1 adult were killed in the Robb Elementary School, and one adult female was shot and killed prior to the school shooting.

The coward suspect will not be named.

The U.S. Department of Justice released the following statement.

“Today, another mass shooting has taken the lives of innocent victims, including elementary school children and their teacher. This act of unspeakable violence has devastated an entire community and shaken our country.

“FBI and ATF agents have responded to the scene, and the Justice Department is committed to providing our full support to our law enforcement partners on the ground in Texas and to the Uvalde community.

“We join our fellow Americans in mourning this terrible loss and in their resolve to end this senseless violence.”