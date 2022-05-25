One Injured After Motor Vehicle Involving U.S. Postal Service Vehicle in Helen

On Friday, May 20, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 38612 Chaptico Road and Suttlers Post Lane in Helen, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a T-bone style collision with one vehicle overturned.

Emergency medical personnel transported one victim to an area hospital. One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

