State Fire Marshal Investigating Large Garage Fire in Mechanicsville, No Injuries Reported

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., firefighters from St. Mary’s and Charles County responded to the area of 26450 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure on fire.

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department responded with 22 volunteers staffing Engine 73, Tanker 74, Truck 7, Rescue Squad 7, Chief 7, Chief 7A, Chief 7B, who arrived on the scene to find a 40×40 garage with fire throughout the entire structure.

Due to the well involved fire, the incident was deemed a defensive operation only.

The fire was controlled in less than 30 minutes, personnel operated on the scene for an additional hour and a half performing overhaul and assisting the Fire Marshal before going in service.

Over 40 firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Seventh District, Hughesville, Bay District, and Leonardtown responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland State Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

