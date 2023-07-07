Waldorf Man Sentenced to Over 3 Years for Impersonating Deputy U.S. Marshal and Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm





UPDATE 7/7/2023: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced Antione William Tuckson, age 38, of Waldorf, Maryland, to 37 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for false impersonation of an officer and employee of the United States and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; U.S. Marshal Johnny Hughes; Postal Inspector in Charge Damon E. Wood of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Washington Division; and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

As detailed in the plea agreement, beginning in at least December 2018, Tuckson undertook a scheme to impersonate a Deputy United States Marshal (“DUSM”). On December 27, 2018, Tuckson used a vehicle with emergency lights to interfere in a robbery in Charles County, Maryland, identifying himself to investigators from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office as a United States Marshal during the incident.

In December 2020, Tuckson registered the trademark “USMS Special Services,” with the State of Maryland and registered multiple vehicles in that name, using forged Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration records to make it appear that the vehicles were registered as emergency vehicles in Maryland. The vehicles were equipped with red and blue flashing lights as if they were law enforcement vehicles.

According to the plea agreement, in early 2022, Tuckson impersonated a DUSM to secure employment as an armed security guard at a restaurant in District Heights, Maryland. Tuckson identified himself as a United States Marshal to the part-owner of the restaurant to get the job.

On March 6, 2022, Tuckson showed up for work at the restaurant wearing a vest marked “POLICE,” a tactical belt with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and multiple ammunition clips, and brought a dog which was also outfitted in police K-9-style gear. Tuckson also possessed a fake Department of Justice (“DOJ”) identification card, a United States Marshals Service (“USMS”) law enforcement badge, handcuffs, and a taser.

That evening, two women at the restaurant got into a dispute over their bill and Tuckson intervened, identifying himself to the patrons as a United States Marshal. Tuckson followed the women after they ran from the restaurant. Tuckson then falsely held himself out as a DUSM to Prince George’s County Police Department (“PGPD”) officers whom he encountered at a park while pursuing the two women.

After returning to the restaurant Tuckson encountered additional PGPD officers who had reported to the scene. When questioned by the officers, Tuckson continued to identify himself as a DUSM and displayed his fake badge. Tuckson told the officers that the USMS could verify his employment and officers asked him to put them in touch with a supervisor that would confirm his employment. Tuckson called an individual who claimed to be a supervisor of Tuckson at a security company and then called a co-conspirator, who also claimed to be a DUSM and Tuckson’s supervisor. Both falsely told officers that Tuckson was a DUSM.

After further investigation revealed that Tuckson was not a DUSM, he was arrested and officers recovered the 9mm semi-automatic pistol that was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition. Tuckson knew that he had a previous felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (“PSN”), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy F. Hagan, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter L. Cooch, who are prosecuting the federal case.



The U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Maryland and Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force partnered with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Maryland State Police to arrest Antione William Tuckson, age 37, of Waldorf, Maryland, and Nijea Nicole Rich, age 40, of Lexington Park, Maryland, on May 20, 2022.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Tuckson for federal charges of false impersonation of an officer and employee of the United States and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. A federal criminal complaint was filed on May 19, 2022, charging co-conspirator Rich with impersonating a federal officer and conspiracy to impersonate a federal officer.

“I commend Prince George’s County Police Department for their outstanding work and the tremendous support they have provided during this investigation,” said Johnny L. Hughes, U.S. Marshal for the District of Maryland. “Without our local partners, we would not be as successful. I could not be more thankful for their hard work and the incredible support we received from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Mathew N. Silverman added, “Our Silver Shield initiative was started with the intent of strengthening the public trust, so the deputies in our new Criminal Investigations Unit made this case a top priority. Illegally possessing firearms and participating in criminal conduct while posing as a Deputy U.S. Marshal presents a grave risk to the community and undermines all the incredible work done by deputies who have earned the right to wear our badge.”

If convicted, Tuckson and Rich each face a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison for impersonating a Deputy U.S. Marshal and Rich faces a maximum of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy. Tuckson also faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.



A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Antione William Tuckson, age 37, of Waldorf, Maryland, for federal charges of false impersonation of an officer and employee of the United States and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment was returned on May 12, 2022, and unsealed upon his arrest on May 20, 2022.

A federal criminal complaint was filed on May 19, 2022 charging co-conspirator Nijea Nicole Rich, age 40, of Baltimore, Maryland with impersonating a federal officer and conspiracy to impersonate a federal officer. Rich was also arrested on May 20, 2022.

Tuckson and Rich had their initial appearances late on May 20, 2022 in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt. U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Sullivan ordered that Tuckson be detained pending trial, and ordered that Rich be released under the supervision of U.S. Pretrial Services.

The indictment and criminal complaint were announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; U.S. Marshal Johnny Hughes; Postal Inspector in Charge Greg L. Torbenson of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Washington Division; and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to the two-count indictment, the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint and other court documents, Tuckson and Rich purported to be and identified themselves as a Deputy United States Marshal. The indictment alleges that Tuckson illegally possessed a 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol.

According to court documents and information presented to the Court at the initial appearance and detention hearing, Tuckson allegedly has a history of impersonating law enforcement officers and since December 2020, Tuckson has allegedly used the registered trademark “USMS Special Services,” along with police-style vehicles equipped with red and blue flashing lights, weapons, a fake identification card and badge, and other law enforcement gear to pose as a Deputy United States Marshal. (Photos below)

As detailed in court documents, on March 6, 2022, while working as an armed security guard with a canine companion at a restaurant in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Tuckson allegedly attempted to detain two patrons who had disputed their bill.

Court documents allege that Tuckson then falsely held himself out as a Deputy United States Marshal to Prince George’s County Police Department (“PGPD”) officers in an attempt to justify his unlawful possession of a firearm. When confronted by PGPD officers as to Tuckson’s status as a federal officer, Tuckson allegedly had Rich pose as his supervisor within the United States Marshals Service in communications with PGPD. Police arrested Tuckson and recovered a loaded 9mm firearm from Tuckson’s hip during the search incident to his arrest.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, shortly after Tuckson was arrested, Rich, wearing police-style clothing, arrived on the scene and claimed to Prince George’s County Police officers that the canine was her emotional support animal and was also a patrol dog owned by Tuckson.

Rich was wearing tan tactical pants, was armed with a handgun, and carried two sets of handcuffs, a radio, and what appeared to be an expandable baton. At one point, Rich allegedly stated to the officers, “You locked up a U.S. Marshal?” Officers contacted the Prince George’s County Animal Services Division (“ASD”), who took custody of the canine.

Early the next morning, Rich allegedly identified herself as a U.S. Marshal and displayed an identification card that said U.S. Marshal to an ASD employee, who was unloading the canine from a van. Rich allegedly told the ASD employee that the man arrested was a U.S. Marshal and that the dog was a working dog and belonged to the Marshals Service. According to the affidavit, Rich arrived in a black sedan that looked like a police vehicle and was wearing a black Kevlar vest. The ASD employee released the dog to Rich.

As detailed in the affidavit and other court documents, U.S. Marshals Service personnel searched its databases and found no record that Tuckson or Rich are or ever were U.S. Marshals or employees of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Law enforcement executed a search of Tuckson’s home on May 20, 2022, and recovered firearms, including an AR-style rifle and a pistol-grip pump-action shotgun.

If convicted, Tuckson and Rich each face a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison for impersonating a Deputy U.S. Marshal and Rich faces a maximum of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy. Tuckson also faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

An indictment or a criminal complaint is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment or criminal complaint is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy F. Hagan, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter L. Cooch, who are prosecuting the federal case.





