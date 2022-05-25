Lusby Woman Arrested After Stealing Two Pair of Sunglasses From a Vehicle

May 25, 2022
Mariah Mae Bergendahl, 27 of Lusby

Mariah Mae Bergendahl, 27 of Lusby

On May 21, 2022, shortly after 9:30 a.m., Deputy Murphy, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 600 block of Gunsmoke Trail in Lusby, for an attempted burglary and theft.

The complainant advised an unknown female suspect later identified as Mariah Mae Bergendahl, 27 of Lusby, attempted to enter the victim’s residence. When Bergendahl could not gain entry to the residence, she entered a vehicle on the victim’s property, stole two pair of sunglasses, and left the scene.

Bergendahl was located 100 yards from where the theft occurred and was taken into custody.

Bergendahl was charged with Rogue and Vagabond and Theft $100 to Under $1500.

Mariah Mae Bergendahl, 27 of Lusby

Mariah Mae Bergendahl, 27 of Lusby

This entry was posted on May 25, 2022 at 8:02 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.