Lusby Woman Arrested After Stealing Two Pair of Sunglasses From a Vehicle

On May 21, 2022, shortly after 9:30 a.m., Deputy Murphy, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 600 block of Gunsmoke Trail in Lusby, for an attempted burglary and theft.

The complainant advised an unknown female suspect later identified as Mariah Mae Bergendahl, 27 of Lusby, attempted to enter the victim’s residence. When Bergendahl could not gain entry to the residence, she entered a vehicle on the victim’s property, stole two pair of sunglasses, and left the scene.

Bergendahl was located 100 yards from where the theft occurred and was taken into custody.

Bergendahl was charged with Rogue and Vagabond and Theft $100 to Under $1500.

