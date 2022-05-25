Two Transported to Hospital and Two Flown Out After Head-on Collision on Brandywine Road at Charles/Prince George’s County Line

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at approximately 6:18 p.m., firefighters from Hughesville Volunteers Fire & Rescue Squad were alerted to Brandywine Road in the area of the Prince George’s County Line, for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Hughesville Rescue Squad 2, Chief 2 and Paramedic Ambulance 28 responded, and while responding to the scene, Dispatchers advised Prince George’s County fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the same collision that was reported serious with multiple victims trapped.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with victims trapped. Incident command reported 4 patients suffered injuries, and requested two helicopters.

Emergency medical personnel transported two victims to area facilities for their injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2, and U.S. Park Police EagleBLANK landed and transported two patients to area trauma centers.

Prince George’s County Police are investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

