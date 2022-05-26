Calvert County Emergency Management to Test Alert and Notification System Sirens on Monday, June 6, 2022

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, will conduct a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout Calvert, St. Mary’s and Dorchester counties Monday, June 6, 2022, at noon.

The full-cycle test includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. Citizens are encouraged to be aware of the testing and relay this information to friends, family and neighbors.

The testing is conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune to one of the local radio stations listed below for information and instructions.

Emergency Alert System stations include:

WPTX 1690 AM Lexington Park

WMDM 97.7 FM Lexington Park

WTOP 103.5 FM Washington, D.C.

WKIK 1560 AM La Plata

WKIK 102.9 FM California

WPRS 104.1 FM Waldorf

WSMD 98.3 FM Mechanicsville

WNNT 107.5 FM Warsaw

WGOP 540 AM Pocomoke

WCEM 1240 AM Cambridge

WCEM 106.3 FM Cambridge

WCEI 96.7 FM Easton

WRAR 105.5 FM Tappahannock

WKHZ 1460 AM Easton

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county. Calvert County ALERT messages can be received by cell phone, landline, email, text messaging, fax, pager and more.

Citizens may register with Smart911 to create a safety profile for emergency communications. Smart911 is a free online service that allows individuals and families to automatically provide vital information to 911 call takers during an emergency. Citizens can also visit the portal to register individuals with special needs for the Calvert County Emergency Management special needs registry. Anyone who has unique needs that hinder or prevent them from taking protective actions during an emergency should sign up for the special needs registry.

The Department of Public Safety also offers a free “Calvert Prepare” app to put critical, real-time information at users’ fingertips in the event of a regional emergency and helps residents stay prepared. Those without internet can contact the Calvert County Division of Emergency Management at 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, to sign up for additional emergency preparedness information.