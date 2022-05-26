St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Two Suspects Who Stole from Charlotte Hall Ace Hardware

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft investigation.

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7:10 p.m., the suspects entered the Charlotte Hall Ace Hardware store together. One of the suspects then placed a spool of wire in his jacket as the other suspect kept watch.

The suspects then left the store without paying for the spool in a black Nissan Versa with MD tags 2AW7212.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Kortnie Marsch at 301-475-4200, ext. 8179 or email [email protected] Case # 17491-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

