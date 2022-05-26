St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Two Suspects Who Stole from Charlotte Hall Ace Hardware

May 26, 2022

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft investigation.

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7:10 p.m., the suspects entered the Charlotte Hall Ace Hardware store together. One of the suspects then placed a spool of wire in his jacket as the other suspect kept watch.

The suspects then left the store without paying for the spool in a black Nissan Versa with MD tags 2AW7212.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Kortnie Marsch at 301-475-4200, ext. 8179 or email [email protected] Case # 17491-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.




