Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Person/Incident at Waldorf Bus Stop

This morning, officers were made aware of a possible suspicious person at a school bus stop in the Millbrook neighborhood of Waldorf.

Several young students from C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School who were at a bus stop said they observed a male, possibly white, in his teens, wearing black clothing and a black mask sitting on a green electrical box. They thought they saw what appeared to be a gun in his possession, but were not able to provide additional information.

Officers immediately responded to the location the individual was last seen and canvassed the area but did not locate anyone matching that description. There were no other reports.

Officers will continue to patrol the surrounding areas. The CCSO is committed to ensuring our students, parents, and school staff feel safe.

We urge anyone with information to call 301-932-2222. Emergencies call 911.