Prince George’s County High School Student Arrested for Bringing Ghost Gun Parts to School, Police Announce Increase Patrols at Schools

The Prince George’s County Police Department today arrested a Fairmont Heights High School student for bringing parts of a ghost gun (un-serialized weapon) onto school property.

On Thursday, May 26, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m., police were called to the school in the 6500 block of Columbia Park Road in Landover for the report of a student with a gun.

The school was placed on lockdown. Officers immediately began a search of the school and did recover parts of a ghost gun in a classroom. The student who brought the parts to school was identified and taken into custody. The investigation continues.

“As our entire nation continues to grieve the loss of life in the Texas mass shooting, the Prince George’s County Police Department wants to ensure the community that the safety of students in our schools is our top priority. Bringing a weapon to school or even making a threat of violence will not be tolerated. We will arrest and charge accordingly,” said Chief Malik Aziz.

In the wake of the Texas shooting, the PGPD has increased patrols at county schools. We encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious or learns of any potential threat at a school to notify police.