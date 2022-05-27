Nuclear Regulatory Commission Schedules Webinar to Discuss 2021 Safety Performance at Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania Nuclear Power Plants

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff will hold a public webinar on June 8 to discuss the agency’s annual assessment of safety performance at nuclear power plants in Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The performance of 17 nuclear power reactors will be addressed during the virtual session. They are:

Calvert Cliffs 1 and 2, in Lusby, Maryland, operated by Constellation Nuclear; Salem 1 and 2 and Hope Creek, in Hancocks Bridge, New Jersey, operated by PSEG; Nine Mile Point 1 and 2 and FitzPatrick, in Scriba, New York and Ginna, in Ontario Township, New York, operated by Constellation Nuclear; Beaver Valley 1 & 2, in Shippingport, Pennsylvania, operated by Energy Harbor Nuclear; Susquehanna 1 & 2, in Salem Township, Pennsylvania, operated by Talen Energy; Limerick 1 & 2, in Limerick, Pennsylvania, and Peach Bottom 2 & 3, in Delta, Pennsylvania, operated by Constellation Nuclear.

The purpose of the webinar is to provide information regarding the plants’ safety performance in 2021 and the NRC’s oversight activities at the facilities. The online meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.



Participants will be able to access the meeting after completing this registration form. The Microsoft Teams link will then be sent to them.

For those without access to the internet, the teleconference number is 301-576-2978, passcode 332395799 #. Attendees will be able to view slides prepared by NRC staff and ask questions either orally or in writing. The slides will be available in the agency’s online documents system known as ADAMS.

All of the plants to be discussed operated safely in 2021, with inspection findings and performance indicators for each unit assessed as “green,” or of very low safety significance, at the end of the year. As a result, each of those plants in 2022 will receive the normal level of oversight, which entails thousands of hours of inspection each year.

The Reactor Oversight Process uses color-coded inspection findings and indicators to describe plant performance. The colors start at green and increase to white, yellow or red, commensurate with the safety significance of the issues involved. Inspection findings or performance indicators with more than very low safety significance trigger increased NRC oversight

Inspections are performed by NRC resident inspectors assigned to each of the plants and specialists from the agency’s Region I Office in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

The annual assessment letters for the plants, as well as the webinar notice, are available on the NRC website. Current plant performance indicators for all of the units are also available on the website and are updated on a quarterly basis.

