Police Arrest Great Mills for Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics

On May 26, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division were conducting a surveillance operation and witnessed a suspected CDS transaction inside a vehicle, in the 22100 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle along with detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and detectives from the Narcotics Division.

James Perry Bond, age 31 of Great Mills, was an occupant in the vehicle.

Located on Bond was a large quantity of U.S. currency, suspected cocaine and suspected fentanyl in quantities to indicate distribution. A search warrant was conducted on Bond’s hotel room which yielded

additional evidence.

Bond was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute (two counts)

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (two counts)

CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia