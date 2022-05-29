St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Single Vehicle Collision That Results in Fire, Police Suspect Speed, Street Racing is Involved

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 9:24 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Exploration Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with a vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix on fire in the middle of the Northbound Three Notch Road lanes. Both occupants were located out of the vehicle.

Firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, Bay District VFD responded and extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

The operator of the vehicle told police he did not realize the Northbound turn lane ended and struck the median on Three Notch Road/Expedition Drive. He was transported to an area hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

A helicopter was requested for the passenger of the vehicle, and they were transported by ambulance to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood to meet with MSP Trooper 7. Upon arrival, the patient refused the transport. They were not flown or transported to a treatment facility.

Preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed in the Northbound turn lane when the vehicle struck the median at the Expedition Drive/Three Notch Road intersection and burst into flames, the vehicle went airborne for approximately 50 feet and came to a stop in the middle of the Northbound lanes.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision. Police determined speed and driver error were contributing factors, Deputies are investigating whether the operator was street racing at the time the collision occurred.

Witnesses reported the involved vehicle was racing on Three Notch Road prior to the crash. Police from NAS Patuxent River and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Barrack responded to assist with traffic control.

Maryland State Highway Administration responded due to a large amount of fluids in the roadway. The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Video/photos courtesy of the Scan MD / St. Mary’s County Fire/EMS Resource.









