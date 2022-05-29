Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Collision in Landover

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a now fatal collision that occurred Sunday. The deceased driver is identified as 46-year-old Pierre Dawkins of Cheverly.

On May 22, 2022, at approximately 11:20 am, officers responded to the 700 block of Hill Road in Landover for a single-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Dawkins was traveling northbound on Hill Road, when for reasons that are under investigation, his car left the roadway and struck a tree. Dawkins died of his injuries on May 26, 2022.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 22-0024681.