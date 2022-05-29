Firefighters Rescue Elderly Man Who Fell Down 40ft Embankment in Hollywood, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 3:16 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 43000 block of Little Cliffs Road in Hollywood, for the reported High Angle Rescue.

The 911 caller reported an 84 year-old male fell approximately 40 feet down an embankment.

Firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, NAS Patuxent River and Bay District responded and rescue the victim in under 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries. He was conscious and breathing on the scene.

Crews operated on the scene for approximately 1 hour before returning to service. This was the second high angle rescue incident of the day in St. Mary’s County.

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 26230 block of Morganza Turner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported stalled bucket truck.

Firefighters removed the single occupant and returned to service in under 30 minutes.