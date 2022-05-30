Police Investigating Large Fight with Shots Fired at Mechanicsville Recreation Center, One Assault Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Monday, May 30, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police responded to the St Joseph’s Recreation Center located at 40610 Kavanagh Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported large active disturbance.

The 911 caller advised approximately 100 subjects were in an active fight/disturbance with one subject spraying mace, and multiple subjects firing weapons.

Police arrived in the area to find a large amount of vehicles leaving and located a large gathering of subjects.

While police and emergency medical personnel were operating on the scene, multiple gunshots were heard in the area.



A spokesperson from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed no known injuries from gunfire were reported, and no damage to property from the gunfire was located.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the assault.

One assault victim was transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar where MSP Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center. Emergency medical personnel obtained one care refusal form on the scene.

It is unknown if any arrests were made.

A witness told SMNEWSNET one victim was assaulted and while unconscious, multiple suspects kicked the victim in the face and head. Witnesses reported hearing at least 4 gunshots.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment