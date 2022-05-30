Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Nicolet Park in Lexington Park, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 4:05 p.m., police responded to Nicolet Park in Lexington Park, for the reported theft.

Police arrived on the scene and made contact with multiple victims who stated a black male wearing a ski mask approached them near the basketball court, implied he had a weapon and demanded their property.

The suspect stole the victims cell phones and fled the area on foot with another male subject.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment