One Flown to Trauma Center After ATV Crash in Scotland

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 49300 block of Camp Brown Road in Scotland, for the traumatic injuries.

The 911 caller reported a 20-year-old male had injuries to the upper body after an ATV crash.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter for the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Personnel operated on the scene for approximately 1 hour before returning to service.