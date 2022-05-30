One Flown to Trauma Center After ATV Crash in Scotland

May 30, 2022

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 49300 block of Camp Brown Road in Scotland, for the traumatic injuries.

The 911 caller reported a 20-year-old male had injuries to the upper body after an ATV crash.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter for the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Personnel operated on the scene for approximately 1 hour before returning to service.

This entry was posted on May 30, 2022 at 10:14 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.