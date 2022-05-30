Lexington Park Man Arrested Under Suspicion of Impaired Driving After Striking Utility Pole and Tree in Early Morning Crash

On Monday, May 30, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 45815 Filmore Drive in Great Mills, for the motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Police arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the front yard of the listed address with the operator out of the vehicle.

All fire and rescue personnel were placed in service as the operator denied any injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office administered field sobriety testing on the operator. He was placed under arrest a short time later under the suspicion of driving impaired.

Police identified the man as David Alan Strawder, age 32, of Lexington Park.

Preliminary investigation determined the vehicle travelling on Filmore Drive towards Callahan Drive when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, a large bush, travelled across both lanes where the vehicle struck a tree in the front yard of 45815 Filmore Drive and came to a rest.

SMECO responded to the scene to assist with the damaged utility pole and power outages in the area. The vehicle also caused damage to a storm drainage pipe and multiple residence yards.

No injuries were reported.

