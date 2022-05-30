17-Year-Old Male Flown to Trauma Center After Fork-Lift Overturns On Top of Victim in Mechanicsville

On Monday, May 30, 2022, at approximately 1:20 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 41000 block of Oakville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported subject trapped underneath a forklift.

Volunteer firefighters from Hollywood and Leonardtown responded to the scene and found a forklift in a ditch with a 17-year old male trapped underneath of it.

Crews extricated the victim in approximately 23 minutes. A helicopter was requested for the victim, who was reported as conscious and alert.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with injuries to the lower body. Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded and handled the landing zone.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the incident.

