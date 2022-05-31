La Plata Man Arrested After Burglarizing and Stealing from La Plata Business

On Monday, May 30, 2022, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Crain Highway for the report of a commercial intrusion alarm.

First arriving officers found the front window of a business broken out. After searching the business for the suspect(s), officers were able to review a video tape of the intrusion and suspect. Officers located an individual matching the description in the video.

The individual, who was identified as 48-year-old Michael Wayne Thorne, of La Plata, was found to be in possession of items stolen during the commercial burglary.

Thorne was arrested, and charged with the following below. He was transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing and charging, where he was later released the same day after posting a percentage of his $1,000.00 bond.

BURGLARY/2ND DEGREE/GENERAL

THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500

MAL DEST PROP/VALU < $1,000

FALSE STATEMENT TO OFFICER

Thorne has 12 previous arrests in the past 10 years in Charles, Calvert, Ocean City, Somerset County, and Wicomico County.