Charles County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Unit Announces 2022 Youth Summer Sports Camps

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Unit has announced the dates for the 2022 youth summer sports camps:

Football Camp will be held at St. Charles High School, located at 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf, from July 6-8 from 7:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. The program is being offered to youths currently in grades 3 through 5 who reside in Charles County. Parents of participants will be responsible for transportation to and from St. Charles High School. There is no cost associated with the CCSO Football Camp and participation is limited to the first 80 students accepted into the program. For more information and to register your child, read the letter and fill out the registration form. You will also need to submit the Health History Form.

Badges for Baseball Camp will be held at Laurel Springs Regional Park, located at 5940 Radio Station Road in La Plata, from July 12-14 from 7:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. The program is being offered to youths in grades 5 through 8 who reside in Charles County. Parents of participants will be responsible for transportation to and from Laurel Springs Park. There is no cost associated with the Charles County Badges for Baseball camp and participation is limited to the first 80 students accepted into the program. For more information and to register your child, read the letter and fill out the registration form. You will also need to submit the Health History Form.

Ladies Leadership Soccer Camp will take place at Laurel Springs Regional Park in La Plata from July 19-21 from 8a.m. until 1 p.m. The program is being offered to young ladies in grades 3 through 5 who reside in Charles County. Parents of participants will be responsible for transportation to and from Laurel Springs Park. There is no cost associated with the Ladies Leadership Soccer Camp and participation is limited to the first 80 students accepted into the program. For more information and to register your child, read the letter and fill out the registration form. You will also need to submit the Health History Form.

Completed registration forms should be submitted to your student’s School Resource Officer, or emailed to Sergeant Morgan at [email protected]

Special thanks to Charles County Public Schools, the Charles County Board of Education, and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation for their support of these programs.

