St. Mary’s County Health Department Announces Start of Beach Water Monitoring Season

The Environmental Health Division of the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) tests the water quality of public beaches in St. Mary’s County from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Water quality advisories for beaches monitored by SMCHD can be found online at smchd.org/beach.

Results are typically updated weekly on Fridays, pending sampling schedule and processing.

Swimming in natural waters is never risk free. Beachgoers should stay informed of water quality advisories and practice healthy beach habits for a safe and healthy beach experience this summer

Monitored Beaches – The below locations are monitored by SMCHD during beach monitoring season, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Breton Bay Civic Association Main Beach – Leonardtown, MD

Camp MD – Piney Point, MD

Cedar Cove Community Beach – Lexington Park, MD

Elms Beach Park – Dameron, MD

Golden Beach & Patuxent Knolls Subdivisions – Boat Ramp (Long Point) – Charlotte Hall, MD

Golden Beach & Patuxent Knolls Subdivisions – Community Beach – Charlotte Hall, MD

Greenwell State Park – Pavilion Beach – Hollywood, MD

Greenwell State Park – River Trail Beach – Hollywood, MD

Myrtle Point Park – Picnic Area Beach

Myrtle Point Park – Wet Sox Trail Beach

Point Lookout State Park – Hammond rest Area Beach – Scotland, MD

Sanner’s Lake – (Fresh Water) – Lexington Park, MD (Monthly check)

Snow Hill Farm Park – Mechanicsville, MD

St. Clements Shores Subdivision – Community Beach – Compton, MD

St. Mary’s College of Maryland – St. Mary’s City, MD

Wicomico Shores Waterfront Park – Budd’s Creek, MD

Information on conditions for beaches monitored across the state is available through the Maryland Healthy Beaches Program.