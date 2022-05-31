Police in Charles County Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed Pomfret Man

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at approximately 1133 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Turkey Hill Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.
Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
After the collision, the Lincoln collided with a guardrail, became airborne and came to rest in a ditch/culvert.
Mr. Thomas Jr was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The operator of the Chevrolet, Mrs. Bayless was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.
The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. (22-MSP-021132).