Police in Charles County Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed Pomfret Man

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at approximately 1133 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Turkey Hill Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban operated by Judith Hall Bayless, 51, of Alexandra, Virginia was attempting to make a left turn from northbound United States Route 301 onto Turkey Hill Road. At the same time, a 2012 Lincoln MKX operated by George Bernard Thomas Jr, 88, of Pomfret, was traveling on southbound United States Route 301 in the area of Turkey Hill Road. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet Suburban failed to yield to oncoming traffic and entered the southbound lanes. The Chevrolet collided into the driver side of the Lincoln.

After the collision, the Lincoln collided with a guardrail, became airborne and came to rest in a ditch/culvert.

Mr. Thomas Jr was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The operator of the Chevrolet, Mrs. Bayless was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. (22-MSP-021132).

