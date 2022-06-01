Be Alert for Increased Traffic for St. Mary’s County High School Graduations This Week

June 1, 2022

SMCSO BadgeThe St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers that high school commencement ceremonies will be held this week and to expect increased traffic around those facilities.

Wednesday, June 1, 2022: Leonardtown High School graduation. Students and staff will begin to arrive starting at 7 am, with spectators arriving at 8 am. Commencement exercises start at 9 am and the event is expected to conclude between noon and 1 pm. All vehicle traffic will be entering from Medley’s Neck Road.

Thursday, June 2, 2022: Great Mills High School graduation. Students and staff will begin to arrive starting at 7 am. Spectators will start arriving at 8 am and will be bussed in from Chancellor’s Run Regional Park in Great Mills. Commencement exercises start at 9 am and the event is expected to conclude between noon and 1 pm.

Friday, June 3, 2022: Chopticon High School graduation. Students and staff will begin to arrive at 7 am. Spectators start to arrive at 8 am and will be bussed in from Bowles Farm. Commencement exercises start at 9 am and the event is expected to conclude between noon and 1 pm.

