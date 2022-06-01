Fourteen Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Two Do Not

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks within St. Mary’s County at 16 businesses on Friday, May 27, 2022. Fourteen of the 16 businesses visited were found to be compliant, while two businesses failed to ask a minor for identification.

The covert compliance checks involved the use of an underage Sheriff’s Office cadet. The cadet was 18 years old and was wearing jeans and an athletic shirt when visiting the establishments. The cadet did not carry any personal identification or personal property. The cadet was told to enter the store or restaurant to order or retrieve an alcoholic beverage from the business in an effort to purchase the beverage. Of the 16 businesses visited, 14 were found to be in compliance with Maryland law and required identification from the underage cadet. Two businesses did not request identification.

The following businesses were found to be in compliance:

ABC Liquors and Lounge in California; 2000 Liquor in Lexington Park; Beacon Liquors in Callaway; Cook’s Liquors & Deli in Park Hall; Early Bird in Hollywood; H.V. Liquors in California; Jughead Liquor Wine Beer in California; Lex Wine & Spirits in Lexington Park; Marketplace Wine & Spirits in California; Ridge Market in Ridge; St. Mary’s Fine Wine and Spirits in Great Mills; Stop & Shop in Lexington Park; Twist Wine & Spirits in Lexington Park and Wildewood Wine & Spirits in California.

The two businesses found to be in violation were County Liquors in Lexington Park and International Beverage in Lexington Park.

Reports of alcohol violations were forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for review.