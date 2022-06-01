Police Arrest Waldorf Man for Church Burglary and Robbery of a Citizen

On May 16, 2022, at 7:00 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a burglary at a church located in the 100 block of Village Street in Waldorf.

Through investigation, officers identified the suspect as Stephan Matthew Somosky, 33, of Waldorf, and obtained an arrest warrant.

On May 19, 2022, members of the Judicial Services Section located and arrested Somosky.

Somosky was charged with burglary, theft, and forgery after cashing a check that he stole from the church. Further, detectives were able to link Somosky to the robbery of a woman that occurred on May 16, 2022, in the parking lot of the Smallwood Village shopping center.

On May 27, a judge ordered Somosky could be released from the Detention Center if he meets the conditions of electronic monitoring.

The investigation is ongoing.