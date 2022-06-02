Charles County Summer School Starts July 6, 2022, All Courses Free for Students

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) 2022 summer school program starts Wednesday, July 6. The schedule includes a mix of make-up and original credit courses. All make-up credit courses will be taught in person and original credit courses will be virtual through the Apex Learning and Zoom online platforms.

Costs for all summer school courses have been waived by CCPS this year and transportation will be provided. Students can take up to two make-up courses or one original credit course during summer school. Summer school includes seven original credit courses and more than 22 make-up course offerings.

All courses run July 6 through Aug. 4, Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Summer school graduation ceremonies will take place on Aug. 5.

Registration information

Starting next month, school-based counselors will work with parents and students to indicate summer school courses a student is eligible to take. Parents will complete registration for both make-up and original credit courses online using their ParentVue account. The registration process will begin Monday, June 6, and close on Friday, June 24.

Make-up course information

Instruction for make-up courses will be in person at Westlake High School for Grades 9-12 and Thomas Stone High School for Grades 6-8. Original credit courses will be held virtually. Fridays are set aside during summer school for students to complete course work. For students to receive credit, they must attend all class sessions and pass all assigned work, quizzes and assignments.

Available make-up courses

High school

Algebra I, Algebra II

Geometry

Algebra with Trigonometry and Statistics

Earth Systems

Biology

Chemistry

Exploring Computer Science

English I, II, III and IV

Local, State and National (LSN) Government

U.S. History

World History

Spanish I, II

Foundations of Technology

Personal Financial Literacy

Fit for Life

Health

Middle school

Language Arts

Math

Science

Social Studies

Original credit course information

Instruction for original credit courses will take place using Apex and Zoom. Teachers will provide live instruction through Zoom from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Fridays are set aside during summer school for students to complete asynchronous work. All Zoom meetings are mandatory. For students to receive credit, they must attend all Zoom meetings and pass all assigned work, quizzes and assignments in Apex. There is no charge for original credit courses this summer.

Available original credit courses

English III – This course is for students who have met all the requirements to graduate at the end of their junior year and have an approved graduating junior application on file with their home school.

English IV – This course is for students who have completed four years of high school and are not in their graduation cohort, or class. Students must get approval to enroll in this course from the supervising school counselor.

Fit for Life/Health – Offered to current CCPS students who have completed one year of high school.

Personal Financial Literacy – Offered to current CCPS students who have completed one year of high school.

Geometry – Offered to current CCPS students who have completed one year of high school.

Exploring Computer Science – Offered to current CCPS students who have completed one year of high school.

Original credit courses taken during summer school may not meet NCAA Clearinghouse requirements.