Replica Firearm Recovered from St. Charles High School Student

June 2, 2022

On June 1, 2022, at approximately 1:40 p.m., a student at St. Charles High School reported to a school administrator that another student was in possession of a handgun.

The student was located and a replica handgun, which turned out to be a pellet gun, was recovered from the student’s backpack.

The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office was contacted and the student was charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. He was released to a parent.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Officer Hillman at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.

