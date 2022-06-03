UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Charged in Connection of Officer Involved Shooting in Lexington Park

UPDATE 6/3/2022 @ 4:00 p.m., The suspect has been identified as Lance Richard Zuniga, age 37 of Lexington Park.

Zuniga has been charged with the following below. He is currently held on a no bond status.

7 counts of ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE

7 counts of ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE

2 counts of RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

1 count of FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are forthcoming for Zuniga.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Tyler Payne at (301) 475-4200 extension 78010 or by email at [email protected]



: On June 2, 2022, at 11:41 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired.

Deputies arrived on scene and began an immediate search of the area for the suspect. Deputies on scene heard additional shots fired and encountered the suspect outside in front of several apartments.

Deputies instructed the suspect to put down the weapon, however the suspect did not comply. A deputy on scene engaged the suspect at which time gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a deputy.

The suspect was ultimately taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries not related to gunfire.

Detectives and Crime Lab Personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are forthcoming for the suspect. When the suspect has been formally charged the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will release the individual’s name.

Neither the deputy nor suspect were shot in the gunfire exchange. No additional injuries were reported from the incident.

The officer involved shooting is being investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibilities and the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with agency policy.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



