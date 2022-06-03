State Fire Marshal Investigating Kitchen Fire in Waldorf, One Transported to Hospital with Minor Burns

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, 2022, at approximately 11:25 a.m., 50 firefighters in Charles County responded to 2575 Robinson Place in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in minutes and reported fire and smoke showing from the front of the 2-story residence.

Crews made entry and reported a kitchen fire with extension to the cabinetry above the stove. Personnel extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

The occupant/owner of the residence is identified as Krustal Colbert. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $6,000.00

One occupant was transported to an area hospital for minor burns.

Investigation determined the fire started in the kitchen, with the cause remaining under investigation.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6831.

Photos are courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Inc.

